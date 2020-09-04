The National Aging in Place Council states that more than 90% of older adults would rather live in their own homes and communities than move to senior housing. Other research shows that 75% of people age 40 and over plan on living in their own homes when they are 80.
With the baby boomer generation adding 10,000 additional people to the 65-and-over category every day until 2024, that is a lot of people who will need support to ensure they maintain their independence.
SeniorCare has had the mission of helping people age in place long before it became a national conversation. As a matter of fact, SeniorCare is celebrating 48 years of serving the aging community this year.
A few years ago, the only way to receive home care services from SeniorCare was to meet functional impairment and income requirements. These guidelines have changed.
People still need to meet the functional impairment guidelines, but SeniorCare can now provide and coordinate services for all income levels on a sliding scale.
For elders with the lowest income, SeniorCare charges monthly copayments rather than per-service charges. A person who is “over income” can pay a percentage of the cost, up to 100%, that SeniorCare incurs.
Instrumental Activities of Daily Living and Activities of Daily Living are key life tasks that people need to manage, in order to live at home and be fully independent.
IADLs include tasks that manage our environment such as:
Telephone use — ability to make and receive calls independently.
Meal preparation — putting together and preparing healthy meals.
Grocery shopping — ability to go to the store to purchase food.
Medication management — assistance with taking medication appropriately.
Home making — house cleaning.
Laundry — being able to load and unload the washer and dryer.
Transportation — the ability to arrange for transportation for shopping, social events, doctor appointments and medical treatments.
Money management — ability to write checks, pay bills and balance a checkbook.
Essentially, ADLs are self-care tasks we learn as very young children:
Walking — or otherwise getting around the house or outside. Technically, this is called “ambulating.”
Feeding — being able to get food from a plate into one’s mouth.
Dressing and grooming — selecting clothes, putting them on and adequately managing one’s personal appearance.
Toileting — getting to and from the toilet, using it appropriately, and cleaning oneself.
Bathing — being able to wash one’s own face and body in the bath or shower.
Transferring — being able to move from one body position to another. This includes being able to move from a bed to a chair, or into a wheelchair.
If a person needs assistance with certain IADLs, or any one of the ADLs, they are eligible for SeniorCare services. The unique aspect of using SeniorCare for in-home-care services is that each person we serve gets access to a care manager. Given SeniorCare’s wide range of contracted providers for services, a person will often pay less than if they chose private pay.
When a person is prescreened to qualify, a care manager will contact them and do an intake to determine eligibility for services based on the number of IADLs or ADLs the person needs help with. The care manager will also determine if a copay is required.
If you or a loved one are in need of support to remain independent and connected to community, SeniorCare may be able to help at a lower cost. Call SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 and ask to speak with an information and referral specialist. SeniorCare will work with you to do what they do best — provide and coordinate services that allow for the freedom of independent living.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.