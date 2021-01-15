This weekend, we remember and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
I recently reread the full text of King’s memorable “I Have a Dream” speech, which he gave in August 1963 in Washington, D.C. As I think back on the past 12 months, I realize that King's words are still true 57-plus years later.
In this historic speech, King referred to the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence as a promissory note in which “was a promise that all men, yes, Black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
King had an unshakable belief that all people should be treated equal. This equality includes all people, regardless of any differences, including age and ability. The civil rights movement encompassed positive changes for Americans age 60 and older.
The Older Americans Act, which passed in 1965, provides for adequate retirement income, health care, housing, long-term care, recreation and community services, freedom, and self-determination, as well as protection against abuse, neglect and exploitation, for people age 60 and older. It was the first federal-level initiative aimed at providing comprehensive services for older adults.
As we age, we often become prone to illness, disability and lower income. All of this creates unique civil rights challenges. The Older Americans Act and its subsequent amendments are there to help support the rights of older Americans.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 5 people over the age of 60 are in some way serviced by the Older Americans Act. There is now an infrastructure across the United States known as the national aging services network.
This network's key services include information and referral services. Regardless of where you live in the United States, if you need homemaker or personal care services, home-delivered or congregate meals, caregiver support, preventive health services, job training, transportation, legal assistance, or elder abuse prevention resources, you can find that information at your local area agency on aging.
SeniorCare Inc. is the local agency on aging for nine communities on the North Shore — Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham. Our neighboring communities are served by Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore (esmv.org) and Greater Lynn Senior Services (glss.net).
While older Americans are not recognized as a constitutionally protected class, additional legislation has been passed throughout the years to further protect the vulnerabilities of aging. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 protects applicants and employees 40 and older from discrimination on the basis of age in hiring; promotion; discharge; compensation; or terms, conditions or privileges of employment.
As we contemplate Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for fairness and equality this weekend, let’s not forget that equality, love, support and compassion are of the same family. We must ensure that all Americans are treated with respect and dignity.
Let’s remember King’s closing words in 1963: “When we allow freedom to ring, when we let it ring from every city and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, ‘Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!’”
The full text of the “I Have a Dream” speech is available online at archives.gov.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.