It feels like we’ve arrived at the “dog days of summer,” as my grandmother used to say. This weekend, we are looking at forecast highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s!
Did you know that people age 65 and older are more prone to heat injuries than younger adults? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes how their body responds to heat. They are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat.
When the weather is extremely hot and/or humid, the best policy is to stay cool and stay hydrated. Here are some tips:
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.
Do not rely exclusively on a fan as your only cooling source when it’s really hot outside.
Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask the doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.
Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Take cool showers or baths.
Do not engage in very strenuous activities, and get plenty of rest.
Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you.
Caregivers for elders should keep a close eye on them and ask these questions:
Are they drinking enough water?
Do they have access to air conditioning?
Do they know how to keep cool?
Do they show any signs of heat stress?
Do you know the signs of heat-related illnesses and what to do if they occur? The symptoms of heatstroke are:
High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)
Hot, red, dry or damp skin
Fast, strong pulse
Headache
Dizziness
Nausea
Confusion
Losing consciousness (passing out)
If you suspect heatstroke, call 911 right away, as this is a medical emergency. In addition, move the person to a cooler place, help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion are:
Heavy sweating
Cold, pale and clammy skin
Fast, weak pulse
Nausea or vomiting
Muscle cramps
Tiredness or weakness
Dizziness
Headache
Fainting (passing out)
If you suspect heat exhaustion, move the person to a cool place; loosen his or her clothes; put cool, wet cloths on the person’s body or give him or her a cool bath; and have the person sip water. Get medical help right away if the person is throwing up, the symptoms get worse or the symptoms last longer than one hour.
The symptoms of heat cramps are:
Heavy sweating during intense exercise
Muscle pain or spasms
If heat cramps are suspected, stop physical activity, move to a cool place, and drink water or a sports drink. Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity. Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than one hour, or if the person affected is on a low-sodium diet or has heart problems.
Wishing you a lovely weekend. Stay cool and hydrated. Maybe I’ll see you at the beach. I’ll be hiding under a big umbrella!
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., Cape Ann’s local area agency on aging.
