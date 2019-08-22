People are living longer than any other time in history. Once you make it to age 65, data suggests that you can expect to live another 19 years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41% of people over 65 say their health is very good or excellent.
Aging has its health challenges. In order to be among the healthy percentage, you may have to carefully manage chronic conditions. Following are some conditions that older people encounter and a few tips on how to manage them:
Arthritis
The CDC estimates that arthritis affects 49.7 percent of all adults over 65 and can cause chronic pain and lower quality of life. Because an active life with arthritis may initially be painful, you may be tempted to be sedentary. However, activity, along with other treatment, can help improve your quality of life. It’s important to talk with your doctor and together determine a safe, personalized activity plan.
Heart disease
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults 65 and over. As a chronic condition, heart disease affects 37 percent of men and 26 percent of women 65 and older. Older adults are more susceptible to high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are risk factors for developing heart disease. Exercise, eating well and getting a good night’s rest are basic tenets not only to help stave off heart disease, but for an overall healthy life.
Cancer
Cancer is the second leading cause of death among people over age 65. Cancer affects 28 percent of men and 21 percent of women age 65 and over. Many types of cancer are treatable if caught early enough. You may not always be able to prevent cancer, or completely eradicate it, but you can improve the quality of life by working with your medical team and maintaining healthy living recommendations.
Alzheimer’s disease
One in nine people age 65 and over will have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cognitive impairment has a significant impact on senior health, from issues of safety and self-care to the cost burden of care — whether care is in the home of a facility. Living a healthy life with Alzheimer’s involves examining the influences that impact your experience living with dementia. The health benefits associated with maintaining your physical, emotional, social and spiritual health may improve your daily life.
Osteoporosis
Aging increases the chances of being affected by low bone mass or osteoporosis, which increase the risk of a bone fracture or break. Non-impact physical activities can help prevent falls and fractures and should be done daily. Such exercises include balance exercises such as yoga and tai chi, posture exercises, and functional exercises for carrying out your daily activities in a safe manner to avoid the chance of a fall.
Diabetes
It is estimated that 25 percent of people age 65 and older are living with diabetes. Diabetes can be identified and addressed early with a simple blood test. The sooner you know that you have or are at risk for diabetes, the sooner you can start making changes to control the disease and improve your long-term health.
As we age, we are more susceptible to chronic illness. A person who is a caregiver is even more likely to experience chronic illness. This does not mean we can’t have a good quality of life. Talk with your doctor, follow his or her advice, and nurture your relationships.
SeniorCare offers evidence-based programs that can help you better care for chronic illnesses such as “A Matter of Balance,” an eight-session fall prevention program, and “Savvy Caregiver,” a six-session program that gives caregivers the tools to help them care for their loved one and for themselves.
A “Savvy Caregiver” program is starting in Gloucester on Sept. 6, and “A Matter of Balance” will be presented later this autumn. If you are interested in learning more about these programs, call 978-281-1750.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., Cape Ann’s local area agency on aging.
