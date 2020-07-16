It feels like we’ve arrived at the “dog days of summer,” as my grandmother used to say.
As I’m writing this column, it’s a toasty 88 degrees outside. I was going to go to the beach, but when I got there, it was outrageously crowded. In consideration of social distancing, I came back home to hide in the air conditioning and write my article.
Did you know that people age 65 and older are more prone to heat injuries than younger adults? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes how their body responds to heat. They are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat.
When the weather is extremely hot and/or humid, the best policy is to stay cool and stay hydrated. This might mean:
- Staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.
- Not relying exclusively on a fan as your only cooling source when it’s really hot outside.
- Drinking more water than usual, and not waiting until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask the doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.
- Not using the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.
- Wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Taking cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Not engaging in very strenuous activities and getting plenty of rest.
- Checking on a friend or neighbor and having someone do the same for you.
If you are a caregiver for an elder, keep a close eye on him or her, and ask yourself these questions:
- Is he or she drinking enough water?
- Does he or she have access to air conditioning?
- Does he or she know how to keep cool?
- Does he or she show any signs of heat stress?
- Do you know the signs of heat-related illnesses and what to do if they occur?
The symptoms of heatstroke are:
- High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness (passing out)
If you suspect heatstroke, call 911 right away as this is a medical emergency. In addition, move the person to a cooler place, help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion are:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting (passing out)
If you suspect heat exhaustion, move the person to a cool place, loosen his or her clothes, put cool wet cloths on the person’s body or give him or her a cool bath, and have the person sip water. Get medical help right away if the person is throwing up, the symptoms get worse or the symptoms last longer than one hour.
The symptoms of heat cramps are:
- Heavy sweating during intense exercise
- Muscle pain or spasms
If heat cramps are suspected, stop physical activity and move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, and wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity. Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than one hour, if the person affected is on a low-sodium diet or if the person has heart problems.
Wishing you a lovely summer. Stay cool and hydrated. Maybe I’ll see you at the beach. I’ll be hiding under a big umbrella 6 feet away from anyone!
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.