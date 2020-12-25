In the past nine months, many of us have learned to use technology in ways that far exceed what we thought was possible before COVID-19 became a word in our vocabulary.
We are using video-calling apps to hold meetings with co-workers and to socialize with friends and family. We are ordering groceries and takeout food from our phones, tablets and computers. We are linking into computer networks from across town or several towns away.
As we age, some of us are going to need assistance with a variety of tasks in order to stay independent in our homes. A variety of technology tools are available today that can help provide some of this assistance.
Here are just a few of the devices available to help people stay in their homes safely:
Medication management services can help with prescription refills, dose scheduling and reminders. Some services allow caregivers to remotely check on a loved one’s medication status. Medication regimens can be complicated, and these new tools can help keep it organized.
Wearable fitness trackers can be used to monitor exercise routines. But they can also be used to track heart health, brain activity and other data that can be shared with doctors and caregivers.
Bluetooth headphones. A set of headphones can help a person hear television, music or a newscast without having to have the speakers turned up to a level that might disturb the neighbors. Add Bluetooth capabilities, and the headphones do not tether the user to a space limited by the length of the cord, nor is there a concern of tripping and falling over the cord.
Convenience apps available for cellphones allow us to do myriad activities. We can place an order for groceries or call a taxi or ride-share service. We can place a voice-controlled device in our home that turns the lights on and off, locks the doors, allows us to view a visitor without opening the door, and adjusts the thermostat. The list goes on and on.
Bluetooth trackers. Everyone loses their keys, eyeglasses, television remote, etc. There are now devices that help you find your lost item via a sticker on the item and an app on your smartphone or tablet.
Monitoring for emergencies. The tried-and-true monitoring device that allows a person to call for help from anywhere in his or her home is still an important type of technology, which allows independence with a safety net for emergency situations.
Robotic pets. There are robotic stuffed animals that move and sound like real pets. These devices can bring comfort to elders who are otherwise unable to have live pets in their homes.
Specially designed tablets. There are several services that provide computer tablets that have been designed for a specific user. The tablet may be completely automated to allow use by a person living with dementia. Or it might have easy-to-see buttons and targeted apps for socializing, music, games and reading. These specially programmed devices allow the user to access electronic services with a minimum of technical knowledge.
SeniorCare has received funding to help put certain technologies into the hands of seniors. Call 978-281-1750, and ask to speak with an information and referral specialist if you would like to learn more about the tech services available through SeniorCare.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.