Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain showers. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.