The news for the past several months has been full of the national debate about voting via mail. In Massachusetts, the debate is over. The Legislature and governor recently signed a new law that allows voting by mail.
This new law was passed early this month and allows all registered voters to vote by mail in any 2020 election, with no excuse required.
Voter registration
If you need to register to vote or need to transfer your registration because you have moved to a new community, you can use the online voter registration system. If you cannot register online, you may still register without leaving your home by sending a mail-in voter registration form to your local election office. If you need to register to vote in person, contact your local election official to find out how. Information on contacting local election offices may be obtained by calling 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).
The voter registration deadline for all elections in 2020 will be 10 days before each election.
Vote-by-mail applications
A vote-by-mail application will be mailed to every voter who is registered in Massachusetts by July 1 and who has not already requested an absentee ballot for the state primary or for all elections in 2020. A second mailing will be sent out in September to all voters who have not already applied for a mail-in ballot for the November election. The applications will be pre-addressed to your local election official and no postage is necessary.
The vote-by-mail application requires the signature of the registered voter. This signature must be similar to your handwritten signature. You can sign your name on a computer or phone using a mouse, finger or stylus. Typed signatures are not acceptable.
Vote-by-mail applications must be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service, email, fax or in person to your local election office no later than four business days before the election. For a state primary ballot, your application must reach your local election office no later than Aug. 26. For a state election ballot, your application must reach your local election office no later than Oct. 28.
If you wish to vote by mail, you must submit an application, and you are strongly encouraged to return your application as early as possible, to make sure that you will receive your ballot in time to return it and have it be counted.
Vote-by-mail applications are also available for download (see address at end of this article) and may also be requested from the Massachusetts Elections Division by calling 1-800-462-VOTE (8683) or emailing elections@sec.state.ma.us.
Mail-in ballot
Once your application has been received, your mail-in ballot will be sent once the ballot is finalized. You can track your mail-in ballot request online. If your mail-in ballot has already been mailed, you will be able to see the date it was mailed. If the state website cannot find a record for you, that may mean that your application hasn't been received yet and you should call your local election office.
Your mail-in ballot envelope will be pre-addressed and postage paid. There will be an affidavit on the outside of the envelope that you must sign. Failure to sign this affidavit will cause your mail-in ballot to be rejected. Once you have voted via mail, you can go to the state website and track your ballot to ensure that it has arrived and been counted.
All of this information and more can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/covid-19/covid-19.htm. For those without internet access, information is available by phone at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.