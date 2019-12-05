We are entering what Andy Williams told us years ago is “the most wonderful time of the year.” For many of us, the holiday season is fun and joy-filled. For some, however, the holidays bring stress and sadness.
When I was a child, my grandmother used to get very upset at the holidays. As we progressed through December, she would get more and more distressed. I asked her once why she was so sad. She told me that her childhood memories were of her mother working twice as hard as usual to provide the best Christmas she could provide. It broke my grandmother’s heart to know how hard her mother tried to make everything perfect in Depression-era America. My grandmother did not associate the holidays with joy. She felt only the hard work, stress and desperation.
Unless you crawl under a rock after Thanksgiving dinner and stay there until after New Year’s Day, we are all bombarded with messages of the holidays. We are told that we must be joyful and spend our money on the latest toy. Even a visit to the grocery store reminds us of the impending celebrations with colorful displays on every aisle.
But what happens when we don’t feel these joyous feelings that society deems acceptable? Feeling down is a double whammy: First, feeling down is not a fun experience, and second, you fight against it, ignore it or will it away to be in line with the holiday spirit, which often will have the exact opposite effect you are looking for and you end up feeling worse.
Many people can feel isolated and lonely during the holiday season. Older people can have a particularly difficult time. While growing older brings with it the wisdom of age, there is also the inevitable losses that come to even the healthiest people. Many of the losses are emotional and social. Spouses become ill or die. Other aging relatives and friends become ill or die. Neighbors change, children move away, parents die.
If you are struggling with feelings of loss and/or isolation this holiday season, here are five things you can do that may help:
1. Participating in social gatherings and holiday celebrations can be a way to combat the blues, but too much socializing can leave people cranky, stressed and feeling worse. Be balanced in your approach: Don’t sit home alone and over-think, but don’t go out every night either.
2. Make reasonable expectations about your mood. You know the losses you’ve experienced, the changes in tradition that sadden you and/or other emotional distress. Don’t deny it. Find a safe person to talk with about it. At worst, you might be able to “muddle” through, as my mom says. At best, you’ll find peace with how things are now.
3. Don’t judge your emotional state. It’s easy to do because there is a lot of pressure to be happy and joyous this time of year. If you aren’t feeling emotionally light and joyous, accept it. The irony is, acceptance of a difficult emotional state creates a little space for joy to seep in.
4. If you are able, volunteer to serve a holiday meal or to visit a nursing home or other long-term care facility. Helping others will give you a reprieve from your own difficulties.
5. Let go of past resentments, even if it’s just for the holiday. Have you been angry with your brother, sister, cousin or child? Give the person a call. Don’t bring up the hurt; just say hello and wish him or her a happy holiday.
It’s not just society that pushes a positive emotional state this time of year; we do it to ourselves. There is always something to be grateful for, but that doesn’t take away true sadness. It may make it more tolerable, but it doesn’t take it away. So be honest with yourself, tap into gratitude for something and I hope you enjoy the holidays.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.
