If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift and your recipient loves coffee, tea or something a little stronger, there are plenty of ideas to choose from.
For the coffee lover
When it comes to coffee, forget the big companies and support the smaller, local businesses, say John and Pat Curry of Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee in Augusta, Georgia. Pat Curry explains that you should buy from a smaller company for several reasons, including customization, speed and freshness.
“Coffee is at its peak for flavor within 21 days of roasting; most coffee you buy at the grocery store was roasted six to nine months earlier and has a ‘best if used by’ date of 18 months out,” she says. “We roast in small batches two to three times a week and roast date our coffee so you know when it was produced.”
A smaller company also can blend your favorite flavors. “We have a customer who has a favorite blend of two coffees and we make it just for her,” Curry says.
Not sure what flavor your recipient will like? Find out their preferences.
“When we have a customer come into the shop and ask what coffee they should get, we ask them about their preferences,” Curry says. “Do you like something milder or bolder? Something earthy or fruity?
“If they prefer milder coffees, we suggest medium-roast coffees from Central or South America. For bolder coffees, we’ll suggest African or Indonesian coffees, which typically are roasted darker.”
At a small shop, you often can smell the buckets of roasted beans before you order.
“Does the person you’re buying coffee for have a grinder?” Curry asks. “Coffee is best when it is fresh, so it’s best to buy it whole bean and grind it just before brewing. That is because oxygen is the enemy of freshness.”
If the person you’re buying for is a caffeine addict, Curry recommends a medium-roast coffee for the basket.
“There’s actually more caffeine in medium roasts than dark roasts,” she says.
She also says the best gifts connect with memories and emotions.
“Did the person get married in Hawaii? Honeymoon in Costa Rica? Study abroad in Kenya? Or maybe the connection is something like the coffee they drank while they were a new parent or when they were pulling all-nighters studying for the bar,” Curry says. “Coffee that reminds them of those milestones in their lives will show your thoughtfulness.”
Pair the coffee with something else they’ll enjoy, too.
“One of the great things about coffee is that it is affordably priced,” Curry says. “Put together a gift basket with coffee and a new book from their favorite author, a mug with a great saying on it, a gourmet pastry or other treat, a snugly robe, a scented candle, a new pair of jammies, or whatever you think they might enjoy.”
For the tea drinker
If your recipient prefers a nice cup of tea, Jeanette Hurt, author of “Drink Like a Woman,” suggests buying them some of their favorites and then branching out from there.
She also recommends supporting smaller tea companies. Bingley’s Tea Ltd., for example, has a great Jane Austen Tea Series, she says, with quotes about being a “loose” woman.
Hurt suggests pairing the tea with scones from a local bakery, cookies or crackers.
“Chocolate doesn’t perfectly go with tea, but there are tea-flavored candies that are really interesting,” she says. “Add honey from a local company, too, as well as a nice sturdy mug that you can find on sale or at garage sales. A book to read with the tea should be in your basket, too.”
Mary Ann Rollano, a tea specialist and founder of Life Is Better With Tea, says every tea lover should have a special teakettle. In addition to a kettle with a lot of style, she says to look for one with a wide base design for a quick boil.
With both coffee and tea, Hurt says that you can get even more creative.
“You can infuse vodka with your favorite teas or make your own coffee liqueur and then put it in gift bottles,” she says.
For those who prefer a straight cocktail, Hurt suggests a good shaker.
“Even more important is a jigger that has clearly designated measurement markings inside,” she says.
With so much to choose from, it will be hard to narrow it all down for your favorite beverage aficionado, she says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.