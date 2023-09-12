After a two-year search, St. John’s Episcopal Church announced that the Rev. Marya DeCarlen is its new priest-in-charge, or as she prefers to call herself, “priest-in-collaboration.”
Her first worship service at St. John’s is this Sunday, Sept. 17, at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to attend the service and a welcoming reception afterward.
DeCarlen most recently served as rector of All Saints of the North Shore in Danvers and previously at St. James Church in Groveland.
With more than 40 years of ministry experience, she has been actively involved in the Diocese of Massachusetts with clergy support groups, as a member of the Merrimack and North Shore Deanery and as a volunteer chaplain at the Barbara C. Harris Camp and Conference Center in Greenfield, New Hampshire.
Her community involvement includes serving as a board member of the Masconomet Educational Foundation, as lead clergy for Community Conversations with the Peabody mayor’s office, ministering with inmates in the Essex County jail, and as an international missioner to the Dominican Republic, according to the announcement from the churn.
She holds a Master’s of Divinity from Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, and a bachelor’s degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She also has two college-aged sons, Michael and Jacob, and a 4-year-old rescue Labrador named Frankie.
In a heartfelt note to the church, DeCarlen writes: “I recognized in you a community seeking relationship with one another as well as the world around you....The fresh wind of the Holy Spirit will help us become the community we are being called to renew at St. John’s and beyond. I look forward to our future together, joining with you in St. John’s many important ministries.”
Current wardens Katharine Newhouse and Patricia Anders are excited to work with the new priest to minister to the community.
“Marya has a gentle and loving soul,” said Anders. “And I know she will be a great blessing to us all.”
Founded in 1863, St. John’s original mission was to provide a safe refuge for the Canadian Maritime fishermen who came to Gloucester during the American Civil War. During those years, early rectors of St. John’s sought to care for the needs of these visiting fishermen both spiritually and physically, according to the church.
True to its original mission, the parish continues to serve the Gloucester community through its many outreach programs, including helping to establish the Grace Center and working with AA, Action Inc., and The Open Door.
The church is at 48 Middle St. in downtown Gloucester. For more information, visit www.stjohnsgloucester.org.