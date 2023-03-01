To act or not to act?
That question has already been answered by the drama students at Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high schools.
The question now is: How will the student actors fare in the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild State Drama Festival, which typically includes more than 100 one-act plays produced by member high schools and performed at regional competitions.
Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high schools are two of eight schools performing in a preliminary round competition at North Reading High School, 191 Park St. in North Reading, this Saturday, March 4. Manchester Essex students will take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by Rockport at 4 p.m.
At the event, judges award excellence in acting and also technical design. Schools can advance to the semifinal round to vie for 14 spots in the finals.
In the end, three performances will be selected as winners. Two schools in the finals will also qualify to participate in the New England Drama Festival.
Gloucester students will be performing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" also on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. at Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough in a non-competitive division of the festival.
The snow date for the competition is Sunday, March 5. Tickets will be available at the door of each site and are $15 for the entire day — the festival starts at 9 a.m. — including the awards ceremony.
But before the teens' productions go before festival judges, local residents are invited to see them.
A preview of Rockport High School’s entry, “Beverly Billingsly Takes a Bow,” will be presented this Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Rockport High School auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane.
The community is also invited to attend the open dress rehearsals of Manchester Essex Regional's entry, "Burglars, Bunglers and Neighborhood Thieves,” on Thursday, March 2, and Friday March 3, at 3:15 p.m. in the school's auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Gloucester High teens will showcase their one-act play Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
All the preview performances are free to public, and any donations will be used to support the respective drama clubs.
Rockport's entry, “Beverly Billingsly Takes a Bow,” is an original play written by students based on the children’s book by Alexander Stadler by the same name.
Denise Ferazzi, director of the school's Department of Drama, said watching her students become inspired has been a blessing.
“They’ve been really enthusiastic,” said Ferazzi. “We started after winter break. We’ve used this writing/improvisation process to create the script. (The students) are just really thrilled the writer trusts us with his writing. They’ve been really engaged. It’s really exciting.”
Ferazzi said the competition limits entries to 40 minutes — a time limit she added students are trying to meet. In total, 22 student actors and technicians are part of the production.
“It’s about this little girl, Beverly, who auditions for a play and things don’t go as she would expect,” said Ferazzi.
“We haven’t been to (the Drama Festival) for a couple of years,” she said. “I’m really proud of my students and how they brought this to life. They worked very cooperatively.”
Manchester Essex Regional students are rehearsing “Burglars, Bunglers and Neighborhood Thieves” under the direction of teacher Gianna Baglioni Mathias.
The play is a farce, featuring Ellie Wendell as Joan and Martha Davis as Darlene as inept burglars being chased by the equally inept Officer Bert Ware, played by Owen O’Leary.
Annabel Smith plays victim Erica, while neighbors Agatha and Christie are played by Caroline Quinn and Josh Cohen.
Madelyn Officer is the play’s stage manager and the crew includes Wyeth Takayesu, Riley McKinnon, Nicholas Haley, Maddie Machain, Julia Dobson, Faith Ellis, August Capotosto, Cia Donahoe and Lily Genest.
Josh Cohen a student actor, said he participates in Dramafest because he enjoys the process of acting and “working together to make something.”
“The best thing is the fact that it’s all created as a group — all of the sets, lights, sounds and costumes are made, not given to us,” he said. “It creates a wonderful feeling of community.”
Fellow student Caroline Quinn said she enjoys “working with such beautiful and talented people.”
“Everyone is so amazing at what they do whether it’s acting or working tech,” she said. “I learn so much from my cast mates and director and I like to think it helps me become a better actress with everything I take away from them.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.