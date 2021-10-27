Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.