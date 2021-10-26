Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.