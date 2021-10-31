Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.