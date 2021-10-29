THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is accepting monetary giving online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP has been established by his family in his memory to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Thomas was a teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.