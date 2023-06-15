Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, June 15
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Jon Goodhue, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chad Hoopes & Anne-Marie McDermott, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Friday, June 16
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Bill Driscoll and Jack Morash, of Boston.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
All-Star Brass, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Cabaret: Violins, Pianos & Watches, Oh My!, 9:45 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 to $28, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Saturday, June 17
Escher Quartet, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Jantelles, 6 to 9 p.m., The Studio Restaurant, 51 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. Jukebox hits.
Ron Leathers and Tony B. Carle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Runaround, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joppa Flatts, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 18
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., on the deck at Lobstaland, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Mahan Esfahani & Escher Quartet, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 19
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 20
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 21
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Over the Bridge, 7 to 10 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Thursday, June 22
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Alex Anthony Band, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sax Gordon, Pete Henderson and Chris Anzelone, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Christina and Michelle Naughton, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Wildfire, 8 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Friday, June 23
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Bach and Arvo Part, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Natalie Pinto, 8:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 24
A Night at the Opera, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Orville Giddings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Franco Corso, 8 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Route Boy Slim, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 25
Wakefield, 3 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., on the deck at Lobstaland, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Marc-André Hamelin & Balourdet Quartet, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino, 8:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Monday, June 26
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 27
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 28
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Santiago Cañón-Valencia, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Friday, June 30
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Brahms and Schumann, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 1
Isidore Quartet & Shai Wosner, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $35 to $49, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 2
Stewart Goodyear, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Wednesday, July 5
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 7 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $18 to $20, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, July 6
”Think Outside the Drum” with Third Coast, 11 a.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free but reservations suggested at rockportmusic.org. Family interactive concert introduces three building blocks of music — rhythm, melody, and timbre.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, July 20
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 3 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org
Rodney Crowell, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $50 to $72, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 21
Martin Sexton, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 22
The Weight Band, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Featuring former members of The Band. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, Aug. 4
Olatuja, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Afrobeat, jazz, gospel, and soul. Tickets, $35, at rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Alexa Tarantino and the Cape Ann Jazz Workship, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, but reservations required at rockportmusic.org as as seating is limited.
Friday, Aug. 11
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $24 and $29, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
