These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dan King, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classics.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
Friday, JAN. 31
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
The Doucette Brothers Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The Early Show with The Bob Davis Trio, featuring Josh Davis, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Total Collision, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
Brian Alex Trio, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 2
Harry Wagg, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Super Bowl Party, 5 p.m., , 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
MoNday, Feb. 3
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tim Pike, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic soul.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 7
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reggae.
SATURDAY, Feb. 8
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
MoNday, Feb. 10
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Pete Schibli & Co, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic classic rock.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 14
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Scottie Mac’s Valentines HOP, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 15
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 16
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 17
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cove songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 22
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 23
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 525 Magnolia Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
MoNday, Feb. 24
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Slipwax, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 29
F-Bomb, 9:30 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 1
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, March 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, March 15
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, March 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, April 12
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, April 26
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, May 3
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, MaY 17
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
