Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, May 18
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Justin Howell, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Tony and Sam Goddess, John Cameron and Steevee Chaggaris, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 19
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow Quartet, 7 to 9 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Capt. Jack and The Strangers, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 20
John Jerome, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
33 Northside, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 21
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, May 22
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 23
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 24
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 25
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Cheryl Arena and Mike BiBari, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Dead to the Core, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 27
Tregony Bow Quartet, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 28
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., on the deck at Lobstaland, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, May 29
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 30
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 31
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 1
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Stovall Brown and Mike Clarke, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, June 8
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sax Gordon, Pete Henderson and Chris Anzelone, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 29
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 5
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
