Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, June 1
Chris Fritz Grice, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Stovall Brown and Mike Clarke, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 2
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org. Buy one ticket, get one free with promo code BOGOCANTO.
Rob Banks and The Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 3
Ron Leathers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scottie Mac on ‘80s dinner cruise, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Princess, Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Tickets, $89 (adults only).
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift Cafe, 3 Main St., Gloucester. Jukebox hits.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 4
Jim Coyle and Tonic, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 5
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 6
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 7
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 8
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 9
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 10
Toni Ann, Inge Berge and Debby Wantman, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
33 Northsided, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 11
Dan King & Friends, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Monday, June 12
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 13
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ricky Lee Jones, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, June 14
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 15
Jon Goodhue, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 16
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Bill Driscoll and Jack Morash, of Boston.
TBA, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 17
Ron Leathers and Tony B. Carl, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joppa Flatts, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Runaround, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
Monday, June 19
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 20
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 21
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 22
Alex Anthony Band, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sax Gordon, Pete Henderson and Chris Anzelone, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 23
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 24
Orville Giddings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Route Boy Slim, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 25
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 26
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 27
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 28
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 29
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 30
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 1
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 5
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, July 20
Rodney Crowell, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $50 to $72, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 22
The Weight Band, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Featuring former members of The Band. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, Aug. 4
Olatuja, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Afrobeat, jazz, gospel, and soul. Tickets, $35, at rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Alexa Tarantino and the Cape Ann Jazz Workship, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, but reservations required at rockportmusic.org as as seating is limited.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $24 and $29, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.