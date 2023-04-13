Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, April 13
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Jude & The Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Mike O’Connell, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 14
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Machaca Mexican Restaurant, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 15
Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 16
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 17
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 18
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 19
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 20
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Russ Six, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Suzanne Vega, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Karaoke, 8:30 to 11:55 p.m., Machaca Mexican Restaurant, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, April 21
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 22
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cold Engines, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 23
The Bordellos, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 24
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 25
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 26
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 27
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Karaoke, 8:30 to 11:55 p.m., Machaca Mexican Restaurant, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, April 28
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Waterbourne, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 29
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spynz, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 30
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 4
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Fitz, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, May 11
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washhington, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, May 18
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 25
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Cheryl Arena, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, July 5
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.