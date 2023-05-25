Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, May 25
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Cheryl Arena and Mike BiBari, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Dead to the Core, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 27
The Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis and Dave Sag, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow Quartet, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove with Henley Douglas Jr and Brandon Terricone, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 28
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., on the deck at Lobstaland, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, May 29
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 30
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 31
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 1
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Stovall Brown and Mike Clarke, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Rob Banks and The Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 3
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 4
Jim Coyle and Tonic, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 5
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 6
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 7
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 8
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 12
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 13
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 14
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 16
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Bill Driscoll and Jack Morash, of Boston.
Monday, June 19
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 20
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 21
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sax Gordon, Pete Henderson and Chris Anzelone, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 26
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 27
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 28
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 29
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 5
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
