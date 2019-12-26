Tunes on the Town

Carlos Menezes/Courtesy photo/Polyphony on the Groove, who are new to Rockport New Year's Eve this year, will perform New Orleans-style music, funk ska and soul from 8 to 8:45 and 9 to 9 45 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Rockport hall, 12 School St. Admission to night's events is $15, $10 children. Details, rockportnye.org.