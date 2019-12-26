Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Dec. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Dennis Brennan, Steve Sadler and Andy Plaistead.
Friday, Dec. 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
Dubtones, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The Early Show with The Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Bordellos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUnday, Dec. 29
Jose Allende, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Fozzie Hill, David Brown, Wolf Ginades and Dave Mattacks, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Dec. 30
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Rockport New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m. to midnight, 18 venues in downtown Rockport, all within easy walking distance of each other, and most handicap-accessible. Some 36 performers will present more than 70 family-friendly shows with all kinds of music, poetry, children’s activities, and much more. Shows begin on the hour, every hour, until the midnight ball drop. Admission $15, $10 for children, for evening. Details, rockportnye.org.
Generation Gap, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Restaurant at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic set.
Heavy Denims, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Peter Ward, Steve Sadler and Steve Bankuti.
Friday, Jan. 3
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SAturday, Jan. 4
The Early Show with the Bob Davis Trio, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell and Friends, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, Jan. 5
Brian King, Joe Cardoza, and Dennis Monagle, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Bobby Davis, Dave Brown and Dave Mattacks.
Friday, Jan. 3
Local 28, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Early Show with The Headlands, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jake Pardee & Chris Fritz-Grice, 7 p.m., Legion Lounge, Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Playing original Pier Ave. songs and popular blues, rock and reggae covers.
Jay Aptt and the Malicaminos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, Jan. 12
Satch Kerans & Friends, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Jan. 13
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo.
Friday, Jan. 17
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Brandon and Eric Reardon.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SuNday, Jan. 19
Allen Estes & Orville Giddings, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Alec and Papa Ric Razdan, and Dan Wailin’.
Friday, Jan. 24
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Early Show with Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MONday, Jan. 27
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring the A-Train Orchestra,8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. With Tony and Samantha Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggaris.
Friday, Feb. 1
The Bordellos, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester
