These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, April 20
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Russ Six, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Suzanne Vega, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, April 21
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 22
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cold Engines, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 23
The Bordellos, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 24
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 25
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 26
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 27
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Acoustic Corner with Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, April 28
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Waterbourne, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 29
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spynz, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 30
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, May 1
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 2
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 3
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 4
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Fitz, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org.
Monday, May 8
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 9
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 10
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 11
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washhington, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org.
Monday, May 15
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 16
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 17
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 18
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, May 22
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 23
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 24
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 25
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Cheryl Arena, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Monday, May 29
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 30
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 1
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Wednesday, July 5
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 15
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
