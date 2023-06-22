These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, June 22
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Alex Anthony Band, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Fiesta Sunset Cruise with Dan King, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic. Tickets, $40-$50, capeanncruises.com.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sax Gordon, Pete Henderson and Chris Anzelone, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Christina and Michelle Naughton, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
WildFire, 8 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Friday, June 23
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Bach and Arvo Part, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Natalie Pinto, 8:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 24
A Night at the Opera, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Orville Giddings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Franco Corso, 8 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Route Boy Slim, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 25
Wakefield, 3 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., on the deck at Lobstaland, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Marc-André Hamelin & Balourdet Quartet, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $49 to $69, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino, 8:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, Washington, Commercial and Rogers streets. Fiesta show.
Monday, June 26
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 27
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 28
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, June 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Santiago Cañón-Valencia, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Friday, June 30
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Brahms and Schumann, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 1
Isidore Quartet & Shai Wosner, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $35 to $49, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 2
Stewart Goodyear, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Wednesday, July 5
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 7 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $18 to $20, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, July 6
Jack Favazza, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
”Think Outside the Drum” with Third Coast, 11 a.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free but reservations suggested at rockportmusic.org. Family interactive concert introduces three building blocks of music — rhythm, melody, and timbre.
Friday, July 7
Sunset Cruise with Dan Blakeslee and Mermaid Sighting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic. Tickets, $50, capeanncruises.com.
Eddie’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 8
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 12.
Thursday, July 13
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, July 14
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 15
Sunset Cruise with Club d’Elf, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., aboard yacht Wejack, Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Tickets, $80, capeanncruises.com.
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
4EverFab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Beatles tribute band. Rain date is July 19.
Thursday, July 20
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 3 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org.
Turner Harrison, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Rodney Crowell, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $50 to $72, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 21
Martin Sexton, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 22
The Weight Band, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Featuring former members of The Band. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
Hot Tub Pirahnas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 23
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 26.
Thursday, July 27
Jon Goodhue, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, July 28
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 29
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 30
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 26.
Friday, Aug. 4
Olatuja, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Afrobeat, jazz, gospel, and soul. Tickets, $35, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Compaq Big Band with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Alexa Tarantino and the Cape Ann Jazz Workship, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, but reservations required at rockportmusic.org as as seating is limited.
Friday, Aug. 11
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $24 and $29, at rockportmusic.org.
Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan with Ellen Ford, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Bluegrass and swing. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Rico Barr Band, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain is Aug. 30.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.