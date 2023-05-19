Excitement is mounting at Cape Ann Museum in anticipation of its major summer exhibition — “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape.”
The first crates came in this week with items from the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center in Nyack, New York, which is the artist’s boyhood home.
Inside the shipment were three small ship models Hopper made as a boy along with a paint box inscribed “E.Hopper Esq.” c. 1895-1900 and three watercolors showing Gloucester painted by his wife Josephine Nivison Hopper whose work and role also will be featured in the upcoming exhibition.
When Edward Hopper (1882-1967) first came to Cape Ann to paint in the early 20th century, he could not have anticipated how the artworks he created here would catapult his career to a level of world-wide renown.
The exhibition of more than 60 works opens at Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum on July 22, and runs through Oct. 16. There will be timed-entry tickets for this show.
Oliver Barker, the museum’s director, notes that this will be a once-in-a-generation exhibition that will provide visitors with a fresh look at this iconic American artist.
“It shows the largely ignored but significant origin story of Hopper’s years in and around Gloucester, Massachusetts — a period and place that imbued Hopper’s paintings with a clarity and purpose that had eluded his earlier work. The success of Hopper’s Gloucester watercolors transformed his work in all media and set the stage for his monumental career,” according to an exhibition statement.
Barker also noted that this exhibition includes an unprecedented loan from New York City’s Whitney Museum of American Art, the major repository of Hopper’s work.
The exhibition catalog is now available for purchase at the museum store or online.
In advance of its July exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” the Cape Ann Museum will screen “Hopper: An American Love Story” outdoors, at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester on Saturday, May 20, at 8:15 p.m. This film offers a deeper look into Hopper’s art, his life, and his relationships.
Combined with expert interviews, diaries and a startling visual reflection of American life, the film features footage of Cape Ann, where Hopper’s works earned his first critical acclaim, as well as contributions from Dr. Elliot Bostwick Davis, guest curator of Edward Hopper & Cape Ann.
Although free to the public, reservations are required at www.capeannmuseum.org. The screening is outdoors, so bring lawn chair or blanket. Parking is at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, with a shuttle to event. No drop-offs. On-site parking for handicapped only.
For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.