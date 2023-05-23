Tonight and Wednesday, the pupils at Veterans Memorial Elementary School will take the stage for the school's last musical.
Showtime for “Shrek The Musical Jr.” is 6 p.m. at East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Ext. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The musical is based on the Oscar-winning “Shrek” movie and tells the tale of the ogre Shrek as he and his best friend Donkey lead a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue the red-haired Princess Fiona. Along the way, he and friends discover the importance of what is on the inside as opposed to the outside and find true acceptance.
Veterans has been in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street since the Webster Street school was torn down in August 2021 to make way for the new East Veterans Elementary School, opening on the site in the fall.
Joining Veterans schoolchildren and staff at the new school will be the study body and personnel at East Gloucester Elementary, which staged its last musical in March. The East Gloucester school building will be demolished to create open space once the new 440-student school opens.