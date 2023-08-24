ROCKPORT — A jazz vocalist set to perform Friday at the Shalin Liu Performance Center is postponing her performance.
Cécile McLorin Salvant must reschedule her concert this Friday, Aug. 25, due to illness, according to Rockport Music, which operates the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Rockport Music is working with her management for a new date next month and will notify the public as soon as it is confirmed.
Ticket buyers have been notified of the cancellation.
Salvant is a Grammy-winning artist and songwriter and won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2010.
For more information or details, contact Rockport Music’s Box Office at 978-546-7391.