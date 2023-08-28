ROCKPORT — A jazz vocalist has rescheduled her performance at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Cécile McLorin Salvant had to cancel her concert on Aug. 25 due to illness, according to Rockport Music, which operates the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
But the singer will now appear on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport.
Ticketbuyers have been notified of the date change and tickets are already on sale for the new concert date. For more information or details, contact Rockport Music’s Box Office at 978-546-7391 or visit rockportmusic.org.
Salvant is a Grammy-winning artist and songwriter and won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2010.
