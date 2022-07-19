The Gloucester Police Department’s Lobster Crate Race fundraiser has been rescheduled, and Pavilion Beach has been reopened to swimming.
Health Director Max Schenk said Tuesday afternoon that Pavilion was open to swimming and he said it would likely be open Wednesday and beyond.
The beach was closed Thursday, July 14, after a series of water quality tests showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria there. The city Health Department retested the beach twice on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
The tests taken Thursday evening, Friday and Monday have shown enterococci bacteria levels below the state standard of 104 colony forming units, but levels must also meet the state’s standard for a geometric mean over a series of five tests, which is 35 colony forming units. The mean was 27.4 Tuesday, and Schenk said the city was awaiting the latest results late Tuesday afternoon, but anticipated the result would be below the 35 cpu standard, keeping Pavilion open to swimming.
The Gloucester Police Department decided midday Friday to postpone its Lobster Crate Race, a fundraiser to benefit the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s campaign to renovate Gloucester High School’s weight room, that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 16, at the beach.
As long as Pavilion Beach stays open, the race is now set to take place Sunday, July 31, with registration starting at 10:15 a.m. The featherweight walk starts at noon.
Chief Ed Conley has said all registrations will be honored.