Lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure

PORTLAND, Maine — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales.
The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on lobster fishing gear in a nearly 1,000-square-mile area off New England to try to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in the gear.
Lawyers for the lobster fishing union told WCSH-TV the union wants instead to focus on other ongoing litigation about new rules intended to protect whales. New fishing rules meant to protect the whales are the subject of other lawsuits that are still under consideration by federal court.
A federal court ruling last month came down in favor of stronger protections for the shellfish. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in July that the federal government hasn't done enough to protect the whales, and must craft new rules. The lobstering union and other fishing groups have pledged to follow that process closely with an eye to protecting the industry.
The lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S. and was worth more than $700 million at the docks last year in Maine alone.
In Massachusetts, which ranks second behind Maine, 16,688,233 pounds worth $93,122,838 were landed in 2019, according to a NOAA Fisheries’ report. Gloucester is Massachusetts' top port for lobster landings, and Rockport is in the top five.
NOAA is also facing pushback from the maritime shipping industry over new proposed rules which would expand seasonal slow zones off the East Coast to protect the right whales, and require more vessels to comply with the rules.
The American Pilots’ Association is concerned the new rules would make operations more hazardous for pilot boats, said Clayton Diamond, executive director of the group. Pilot boats transport maritime pilots to and from larger ships, often in bad weather and at carefully calculated speeds, Diamond said.
Another group, the Chamber of Shipping of America, is also concerned that slowing down in bad weather could be dangerous for ships, said its president, Kathy Metcalf.
North Atlantic right whales number less than 340 and have been declining in population in recent years. They were once numerous off the East Coast, but were decimated during the commercial whaling era. More recently, warming oceans and changing availability of food have emerged as new challenges.