The lighting of Cape Ann Art Haven’s annual Lobster Trap Christmas Tree on Main Street has been postponed a day because of rain forecast for Saturday afternoon.
The buoy-graced tree in front of the Gloucester police station, 197 Main St., will be lit up Sunday at 4:30 p.m. instead, said Art Haven’s executive director, Traci Thayne Corbett.
Corbett said Art Haven, 180 Main St., is also moving its open house to Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The tree is made with about 300 lobster traps put together by volunteers. Over the course of multiple weekends, Art Haven gave Cape Ann schoolchildren a chance to paint one of the hundreds of buoys that will adorn this year’s tree.
The tree lighting ceremony traditionally closes out the annual Middle Street Walk, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday as planned. The walk features events, music and tours at multiple locations in the Middle Street neighborhood. The full schedule of events may be found at middlestreetwalk.org.