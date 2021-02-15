Danielle Glantz, a professional pasta maker and owner of Pastaio Via Corta in Gloucester, in conjunction with the Maine Grain Alliance, will offer home cooks an online lesson on making fresh pasta.
Glantz will guide viewers through making water pasta doughs and egg pasta doughs at home. Glantz, who is passionate about sourcing local, stone ground, organic wheat will talk about using sustainable ingredients and how to incorporate that into delicious pasta.
She will also teach cooks about which pasta shape goes with what sauce and the importance of real extra virgin olive oil and real San Marzano tomatoes and what to look for when shopping for these particular ingredients
The hourlong workshop will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, via on Zoom. Cost is $30. Register at http://conta.cc/36ZKZHP.