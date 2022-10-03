The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a total of $40,100 to Cape Ann's local cultural councils which they will regrant. Deadline to apply for these dollars is fast approaching.
Cape Ann cultural councils in Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport will award the fiscal year 2023 fall grants to fund projects and programs in the arts, humanities and interpretative sciences. The deadline to apply is Oct. 17.
Guidelines, priorities of each council and the application link can be found on the Massachusetts Cultural Council website under local cultural council: https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/
The Gloucester council will award $13,600. It plans to give priority to programs that o have a direct link to Gloucester, recognize and celebrate Gloucester’s 400th anniversary in 2023 and the city’s historical nature as a center for the arts, humanities and sciences, are accessible to diverse groups of people, demonstrate innovative ways to bring science to the public, and promote art for equity and underserved populations. Questions my be directed to Elizabeth Neumeier at gloucesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com.
Rockport, Essex and Manchester each will award $5,500.
The Rockport council is seeking to support projects involving the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences, and will consider COVID-19 mitigation. It will not consider capital campaigns or bricks and mortar projects. Contacting the council now is strongly recommended as it will aid the council's understanding of any proposals. Contact is Christine Downing at culturalcouncil@rockportma.gov for Rockport,
Essex's priorities are projects and programs that benefit the town's schools, libraries, seniors, and local art and music institutions/programs. Contact is Robyn Kanter at tripler3@comcast.net for Essex.
Manchester Cultural Council contact is Ashling Reilly at ashling.reilly@gmail.com.