Local family uses homemade maple syrup to support aid efforts in Syria

Ahlena’s favorite part of making maple syrup is watching the ingredients ooze out of the tall trees behind her house.
“It is kind of exciting to watch the first drops of syrup plop into the bucket,” she said. A whisper was heard behind her, “You mean sap?”
“Yeah,” Ahlena clarified.
The 4-year-old Gloucester resident held up a small container of the homemade syrup in the Zoom interview, explaining that “it is pretty sweet” and her favorite food to put it on is pancakes.
However, the classic breakfast meal is not the only thing the homemade syrup is good for.
For three years, Dave Belleville, Laura Richane and Ahlena have been bottling up their homemade syrup to give to those who donate money to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) — a global humanitarian aid organization that helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and regain control of their future, as their website outlines.
In exchange for a suggested $10 donation to their Syrup for Syria fundraiser, the family is giving small 1.7 ounce bottles of 100% pure maple syrup made in their own backyard. All proceeds will go to the IRC’s work to provide critical aid for Syrians displaced by an ongoing war.
The idea of raising money for Syrians displaced by war came with each new headline Belleville and Richane read.
“There was just so much tough stuff happening in the world,” Richane said. “We were feeling like we were just focused on our own little lives.”
She explained that as the family began to find their own rhythm on Cape Ann, they read about the devastation happening in refugee camps elsewhere —horrified at what they found.
“The Syrian refugee crisis is this crisis that has forced over 12 million people from their homes and they are living in many really, really challenging conditions,” Richane said.
According to the IRC, the United Nations estimates that more than 400,000 people have died in Syria while other sources place the death toll at more than 500,000.
A large majority of Syrians live in poverty.
As they continued to see the death toll rise, Belleville and Richane began to ask themselves “how could we use something that we were already doing to make some kind of a difference,” Belleville explained.
The family had begun tapping the maple trees in their backyard for fun when they first moved into their Gloucester home.
“It was just a hobby,” Belleville said, explaining that they quickly realized that they could use this new skill to raise money and awareness for a cause they wanted to stand behind.
And that hobby raised just over $2,200 last year alone to help IRC’s efforts to serve the community in Syria.
In addition to donating money, Richane said that people have helped the couple design the logo for their fundraiser, provided discounted bottles, donated scrap wood and tapping supplies and even just stood outside in the cold with them during the arduous process of boiling the sap.
“It has really been heartwarming to see the different ways that people have wanted to help,” Richane said.
