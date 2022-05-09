Local man vows to stop scratching after winning $1M

Gloucester resident Brian Parisi won $1 million on a $5 scratch card last month, but he has a cautionary tale about his addiction to gambling as he vows never to put another coin to cardboard.
Parisi hit on a $5 “Double Your Money” instant ticket game he purchased at Ed’s Mini Mart, 89 Washington St., which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The Massachusetts State Lottery said Parisi was the first $1 million winner in the game.
The odds of winning the top prize are long, 1 in 3 million, Parisi said.
“Hard work and saving is the only guaranteed way to get there,” he said on Facebook announcing he had won shortly after the Lottery put out a press release on the win.
He sees the windfall as a way “to make up for many years of making longtime financial and personal mistakes.”
Parisi claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester on April 27, after purchasing the winning ticket the day before. Parisi took the one-time lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. After taxes, he will have about $461,000, enough to give him some breathing room, but not enough to retire on.
“Is it going to change my life forever? No,” Parisi said.
The 53-year-old also wants you to know that his brain ailment is not cancer, as had been stated in the Lottery’s press release.
However, a seizure related to a noncancerous brain tumor led to his having a bad car accident a few years ago.
After bringing home his cash prize, he has paid for a new roof on his brother-in-law’s home where Parisi rents a small, in-law apartment. He said he wanted to give back to his brother-in-law for helping him out over the years.
Parisi is someone who lives simply. After winning, he said he needed a car, so he went to the local Sudbay dealership and purchased a Chevrolet Trax, a compact SUV with 18,000 miles on it, for $19,000.
He said during an interview at the Times and on his Facebook page that he views gambling as “a terrible sickness,” as he vows to stop playing the Lottery.
He says he does not want to invest in any businesses or give any money away, asking friends not to jeopardize their friendship over this.
While he does not have cancer, he does have prolactinoma, a noncancerous tumor of the pituitary gland.
The condition was unknown to him when he had a seizure while driving on Prospect Street in March 2018. He broke his neck in the resulting accident.
Scans revealed a mass in his brain, he said, and he was diagnosed with the disease. He will be on medication for the rest of his life and the tumor has shrunk.
For almost two years he said he has been living on savings, unable to work. The Class of 1986 Gloucester High graduate and avid Boston sports fan contributed sports articles to the Times in the 1980s and 1990s, he said. He has coached Little League and other sports in the city for years.
Parisi, a divorced father of two grown children, said before the day he hit the Lottery last month he had not driven since he was involved in a second car accident related to a seizure in October 2020. He said after his latest scan, doctors cleared him to drive.
Parisi said on the day he bought the winning ticket, he had borrowed his mother’s car to go a neurologist’s appointment in Burlington to read his latest brain scan.
On the way back, he had to get gas, so he bought a $10 scratch ticket and two $5 instant tickets, as was his custom. He won $20.
When he got back to Gloucester, he stopped at his favorite eatery, Two Sisters Coffee Shop on Washington Street. He then drove to Ed’s Mini Mart and bought three tickets with the $20 and hit the jackpot.
Jig Patel, the owner of Ed’s Mini Mart, said he knows Parisi and is excited for him.
“I’m so happy for him he won the million dollars,” Patel said. While the store gets a bonus, Patel said he is just as happy for the community. In 2020, he said the store sold another $1 million winner.
Parisi said he never played scratch tickets before he got hooked by accident about 10 years ago. He was cleaning up the field after an end-of-the-season Magnolia Softball League tournament he was running in honor of his friend Dana Thompson, who died in 2006. He found a T-shirt, and $24 dollars fell out of it.
“Other than gambling, my other addiction, I smoke, which I’m trying to quit,” he said. He went down to Boulevard Grocery, bought two packs and $5 scratch ticket with the found money. He hit for $400.
“Now you are hooked. Now they got you,” Parisi said.
