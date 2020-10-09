Gloucester resident Warren Waugh of the Peabody-based Lyons-Waugh Auto Group has donated $10,000 to The Open Door.
The donation — made on behalf of the Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit — to the local non-profit service agency. is the equivalent to 7,500 meals.
"That is the best part," Waugh said. "You know that the $10,000 is going to something that beneficial and in that much quantity."
The Open Door operates food pantries at 28 Emerson Ave. and in Ipswich at 00 Southern Heights, in addition to other programs.
"This is community," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said, waving to the staff at The Open Door, the Community Impact Unit, Waugh and others in attendance at Thursday's check presentation.
As the Gloucester resident's dealerships reopened this summer, having been closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Waugh was eager to give back.
"Once we got back and opened up our dealerships, business was really good and it was time to start sharing," Waugh said.
During The Open Door's fall food drive, Waugh helped the Community Impact Unit load trucks with "the biggest cornflake boxes I had ever seen and tuna fish to feed the world," he laughed.
The food drive, hosted in partnership with the Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit, the We Are All in This Together Gloucester community action group, Awesome Rockport and the Rockport Exchange, brought in 15,000-plus pounds of food and more than $11,000 for The Open Door.
"We had a lot of fun," Waugh said, adding that the food drive event made him think more about what The Open Door might need in a time of crisis.
Because of the pandemic, the non-profit has not been able to run its fundraisers as in the past.
"So, I decided to write a check and help them out a little bit," Waugh said.
With the help from Waugh's donation and the city's Community Unit, The Open Door has stabilized nearly 5,000 households by providing groceries for 817,725 meals through 21,806 curbside distributions and, or deliveries through its pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich. Additionally, its culinary team has prepared and distributed 28,871 fresh dinners made daily in the agency's own production kitchen.
The non-profit’s client advocate continuesd to remotely assist people with their SNAP applications and re-certifications as well as the Pandemic EBT. The Open Door's Summer Meals program distributed 38,754 breakfasts and lunches to kids through the months they were not in school, bridging the weeks between the end of summer and the start of the hybrid school year.
"That is a result of community and Warren, you lead a team that embodies community and we thank you for that," said Julie LaFontaine, director of The Open Door.
At the conclusion of the check-presentation, Waugh announced that he will be making another donation of $10,000 to The Open Door on Dec. 1.
"They deserve it, they all work so hard," Waugh said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO HELP
The Open Door serves residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Boxford, Hamilton, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham through its Gloucester and Ipswich food pantries.
Donations can be made online at www.foodpantry.org or by mail to 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
For more information and ways to provide support, visit foodpantry.org, or send an email to info@foodpantry.org or call 978-283-6776.