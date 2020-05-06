The city of Gloucester has launched a small business grant program that could award up to $10,000 to eligible local small businesses suffering economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $500,000 program is being funded with Community Development Block grants provided to the city by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the office of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
The deadline for applying is May 13.
"We've worked hard to develop this opportunity, which we hope will help our small businesses retain employees and stay afloat during this crisis," Romeo Theken said in a statement included in the announcement of the program's launch.
Applications are available through an online link on the city's official website, gloucester-ma.gov, under the business resources section or directly at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/gloucesterma/Participant/Login.
To be eligible, applicants must show they have experienced a reduction of 50% or more in annual business revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also must be a for-profit business with less than $2 million in gross annual revenues and no outstanding tax liens or legal adjustments. They also must meet HUD eligibility requirements.
The HUD eligibility requirements exclude a number of small businesses, including independent contractors, check-cashing agencies, gun shops, pawn shops, liquor stores, adult entertainment businesses, dollar stores and franchisees of national or regional chain businesses.
The new city relief program provides two potential means of support.
The first is for "micro-enterprise" businesses with five or fewer employees and an owner whose household annual income is no more than 80% of the area median income. Those businesses could receive up to $10,000 in grant funding.
Also, businesses that show they can retain at least one low-to-moderate-income employee with the help of relief funding from the program also could be eligible for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000. There is no limit on the number of employees for a business to be eligible.
"It is terrific the city is offering these small business grants to businesses in need and is another example of their outstanding support of our community during this most challenging time," said Ken Riehl, chief executive officer at the Gloucester-based Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Small business owners with questions about the new relief program should email them to grants@gloucester-ma.gov.
