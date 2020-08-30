Monday, Aug. 31
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News No. 428
9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News No. 428
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Eckankar
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, sept. 1
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront :Ep 2
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Midnight: Democracy Now!
1 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, sept. 2
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More
7 P.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate
9 P.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel
10 P.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11 P.m.: Cape Ann Today
11:30 P.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 A.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 A.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: New Englanders
1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, sept. 3
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, sept. 4
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: Climate + the Arts
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
8 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In
3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Learning the Bible
1:30 p.m.: Eckankar
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, sept. 5
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: The Kindness Project
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 a.m.: Gloucester City Council
3 P.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 P.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.: Manchester Selectmen
10:30 P.m.: Gloucester School Committee
Channel 67
9 A.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 A.m.: New Englanders
1:30 P.m.: Let’s Visit Show
4 P.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 P.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, sept. 6
Channel 12
Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
12:30 A.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: The Kindness Project
7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
3 p.m.: The Kindness Project
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity
10:30 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
1:30 p.m.: New Englanders
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.