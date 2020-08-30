Monday, Aug. 31

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News No. 428

9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News No. 428

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Eckankar

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, sept. 1

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront :Ep 2

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Midnight: Democracy Now!

1 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep. 2

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

wednesday, sept. 2

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 P.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More

7 P.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

9 P.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel

10 P.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11 P.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 P.m.: Global 3000

Channel 20

9 A.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 A.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, sept. 3

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

friday, sept. 4

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: Climate + the Arts

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

8 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

1:30 p.m.: Eckankar

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

saturday, sept. 5

Channel 12

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 - Madeline Caviness

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 a.m.: Gloucester City Council

3 P.m.: Rockport School Committee

7 P.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 P.m.: Manchester Selectmen

10:30 P.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67

9 A.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 A.m.: New Englanders

1:30 P.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 P.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 P.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

sunday, sept. 6

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 A.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block No. 374 Madeline Caviness

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack No. 186

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - Lesley Davison

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront Ep 2

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.

