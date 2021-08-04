MANCHESTER — Thirteen local high school graduates each have been award a $500 scholarship by the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus.
The council awards, the Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship, are named for the Rev. Jack Gentleman, the late pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Manchester and St John the Baptist in Essex. The scholarships are annually funded by local donations and the proceeds of a fundraising raffle.
This year's recipients are Abigail Conway, Joseph Daly, Kaila DeCarvalho, Tess Eichenberger, Ashley Flood, Emma Francoeur, Nicole LaPointe, Jennifer O’Neill, Diane "DeeDee" Rodier, Olivia Turner, Josef Vytopil and Franklin Wood, all graduates of Manchester Essex Regional High School; and Ryan Monahan, a graduate of Hamilton-Wenahm Regional High School.
The awards were presented by Knights Rene St. Pierre and Chris Shea at a garden reception at Sacred Heart church on Corpus Christi Sunday. The Rev. Paul Flammia, pastor of Sacred Heart and St John’s, blessed the graduates at a Mass preceding the ceremony.
Grand Knight Bill Busta urged the scholarship recipients, in the spirit of Father Jack, “to walk life’s journey loving one another, caring for each other, and treating others as you would wish to be treated.”
Busta also thanked everyone who supported the Father Jack Memorial Scholarhip Fund financially in a difficult year. The outgoing Grand Knight also congratulated Flammia, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood the first week of June.