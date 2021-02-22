Monday, Feb. 22
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here: Brothers Brew
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #234
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: Dr. William Fenical
4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report: Dr. Joel Parker, “An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space”
5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project: Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 and 6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age: An Introduction to Zoom
8 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents Meet the Artist: Ron Straka
10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan: Sharon Chace
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 and 11:45 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)
2 and 2:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:03 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce
3:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Ep. 9
3 :30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA
4:04 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10
4 :30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan: Sharon Chace
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
5:30 and 5:45 PM: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234
6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth;Who Was Helen Stein
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, “An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space”
9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)
10:16 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA
10:21 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny
10:31 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021
Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)
7:15 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, February 22, 2021)
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Feb 2, 2021
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — Feb 16, 2021
Channel 67
11 a.m.: Council on Aging — Intro, Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry and Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and Part 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021
5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
3:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
4:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5:01 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio
5:31 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10
6 a.m. Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
7 a.m. Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234
8 a.m. The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
9:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
10:01 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m. Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices
1:34 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices
2:09 and 2:41 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:13 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
4 :30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10
5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
6 :30 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer
7 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
8 :30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
9 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices
10 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth;Who Was Helen Stein
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)
10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021
Noon: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — Feb 16, 2021
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Feb 10, 2021
10:3 p.m.: East Gloucester School Building Committee Meeting - Feb 11, 2021
11:39 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020
Channel 67
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021
5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, February 3, 2021)
6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, February 3, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
8 a.m. Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
9 a.m. Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
11 a.m. The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 184 - Producers Pick
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb.11, 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)
2:01 and 2:33 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:05 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10
4 :30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234
6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)
10 p.m.: Local Life- Beth Williams and Jackie de Falco
10:20 p.m.: Bubble Factory Final 1
10:25 p.m.: The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb.17, 2021
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan, 28, 2021
Noon: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee (Parent Forum) — Aug. 12, 2020
10:58 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021
Channel 67
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021
5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
2 a.m. Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m. Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
3:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
4:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5:01 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio
5:31 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10
6 and 6:15 a.m. Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Jan.14, 2021)
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
7 a.m. Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #234
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
9:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
10:01 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m. Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
1 and 1:34 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices
2:09 and 2:41 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:13 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
4:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA andEpisode 10
5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program
5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
6 :30 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer
7 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
8 :30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn
9 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices
10 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein
10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, January 14, 2021)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021
Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council, Feb 9, 2021
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee, Feb 2, 2021
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen, Feb 16, 2021
Channel 67
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1and 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Feb 14, 2021
5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Feb 17, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass
Friday, February 26, 2021
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly
5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1
6:01 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, December 23, 2020)
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench
7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom
8 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020
11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)
2 and 2:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)
3:03 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9
3 :30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio
4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10
4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer
5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)
6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234
6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical
8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space
9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)
10:16 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA and Rockport Candle Companny
10:31 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020)
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov, Baker COVID-19 Update, Feb. 17, 2021
11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session, Jan 28, 2021
Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020
7:30 p.m.: East Gloucester School Building Committee Meeting - Feb 11, 2021
8:29 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Feb 10, 2021
11:39 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021
Channel 67
11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)
1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2
4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021
5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
