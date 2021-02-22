Monday, Feb. 22

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here: Brothers Brew

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt: Invasive Plants Walk

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #234

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour: Dr. William Fenical

4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report: Dr. Joel Parker, “An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space”

5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project: Jodi Betsy Kelly

5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1

6:01 and 6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench

7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age: An Introduction to Zoom

8 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents Meet the Artist: Ron Straka

10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan: Sharon Chace

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:30  and 11:45 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)

Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)

2 and 2:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods: Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:03 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce

3:15 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Ep. 9

3 :30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA

4:04 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo - Episode 10

4 :30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan: Sharon Chace

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

5:30 and 5:45 PM: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)

6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234

6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth;Who Was Helen Stein

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, “An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space”

9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)

10:16 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA

10:21 p.m.: Local Life: Rockport Candle Companny

10:31 and 10:45 p.m.:  Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021

11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021

Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, Feb. 22, 2021)

7:15 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Monday, February 22, 2021)

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — Feb 2, 2021

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — Feb 16, 2021

Channel 67

11 a.m.: Council on Aging — Intro, Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry and Info Video (Outro)

1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and Part 2

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

2 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench

2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

3:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable

4:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5:01 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio

5:31 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10

6 a.m. Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

7 a.m. Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234

8 a.m. The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

9:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

10:01 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

11 a.m. Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices

1:34 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices

2:09 and 2:41 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:13 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

4 :30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10

5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

6 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

6 :30 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer

7 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

8 :30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

9 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices

10 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth;Who Was Helen Stein

10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)

10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021)

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021

11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021

Noon: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen — Feb 16, 2021

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Feb 10, 2021

10:3 p.m.: East Gloucester School Building Committee Meeting - Feb 11, 2021

11:39 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020

Channel 67

11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)

1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly

5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1

6:01 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, February 3, 2021)

6:15 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, February 3, 2021)

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench

7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

8 a.m. Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable

9 a.m. Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

11 a.m. The Chico and Bman Show - Ep 184 - Producers Pick

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb.11, 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)

2:01 and 2:33 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:05 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10

4 :30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234

6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)

10 p.m.: Local Life- Beth Williams and Jackie de Falco

10:20 p.m.: Bubble Factory Final 1

10:25 p.m.: The Local Life - Chris Williams Sculpture

10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021)

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Governor Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb.17, 2021

11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan, 28, 2021

Noon: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020

7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee (Parent Forum) — Aug. 12, 2020

10:58 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021

Channel 67

11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)

1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

2 a.m. Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench

2:34 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

3 a.m. Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

3:30 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable

4:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

5:01 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio

5:31 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10

6 and 6:15 a.m. Cape Ann Today (Thursday, Jan.14, 2021)

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

7 a.m. Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating #234

8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

9:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

10:01 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

11 a.m. Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

1 and 1:34 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices

2:09 and 2:41 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:13 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

3:40 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

4 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

4:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA andEpisode 10

5 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — RSVP Program

5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

6 p.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

6 :30 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings- Okay Boomer

7 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

8 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

8 :30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes - Dogtown Autumn

9 p.m.: Gloucester Meetinghouse — Listening to Generations of Local Voices

10 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein

10:30 and 10:45 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Thursday, January 14, 2021)

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update — Feb 17, 2021

11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session — Jan 28, 2021

Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council, Feb 9, 2021

7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee, Feb 2, 2021

10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen, Feb 16, 2021

Channel 67

11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)

1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1and 2

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport, Feb 14, 2021

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service, Feb 17, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass

Friday, February 26, 2021

Channel 12

12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Invasive Plants Walk

2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating - #234

3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

4:02 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

5:01 a.m.: The Kindness Project- Jodi Betsy Kelly

5:30 a.m.: Meanwhile Marjohns Musings Episode 1

6:01 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, December 23, 2020)

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks: Gloucester Firefighter Paramedic Darrel Dench

7:04 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

7:30 a.m.: Unleash the Power of Age - An Introduction to Zoom

8 a.m.: Nia With Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Routine Cable

9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

9:30 a.m.: Rockport Art Association & Museum presents - Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10:01 a.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester - August 2020

11 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue - December 2020

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

Noon: Democracy Now! — Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

1 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 1)

2 and 2:31 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Sunset Mountain Trail (Tompson St Reservation)

3:03 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Stovetop Tomato Sauce and Ep 9

3 :30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack- Saturday Night Hooglio

4 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo — Vaccine PSA and Episode 10

4:30 p.m.: The Writer’s Block with John Ronan — Sharon Chace

5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Kathleen Gerdon Archer

5 :30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021)

6 p.m.: Smart Boating #234

6 :30 p.m.: The Color of Light — New England Ladies; Lost & Found: A Magnolia Maritime Artist; Stone & Light: Stow Wengenroth; Who Was Helen Stein

7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour - Dr. William Fenical

8:02 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — Dr. Joel Parker, An Astronomer’s Voyage into Space

9:01 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Race and Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd (Part 2)

10:16 p.m.: The Local Life- DIVA and Rockport Candle Companny

10:31 p.m.: Cape Ann Today (Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020)

11 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Brothers Brew

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov, Baker COVID-19 Update, Feb. 17, 2021

11 a.m.: Massachusetts House of Representatives Formal Session, Jan 28, 2021

Noon and 12:30 p.m.: Love Cape Ann - February 2021

1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen - July 21, 2020

7:30 p.m.: East Gloucester School Building Committee Meeting - Feb 11, 2021

8:29 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — Feb 10, 2021

11:39 p.m.: Gloucester City Council — Feb 9, 2021

Channel 67

11 a.m.: Council on Aging - Intro; Steven Henderson’s Mabel & Jerry; Info Video (Outro)

1 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: GoodNews- Matthew Brima Part 1 and 2

4 p.m.: First Congregational Church of Rockport — Feb 14, 2021

5 p.m.: St. John’s Episcopal Service — Feb 17, 2021

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony- Bradshaw, Beethoven, Mozart and Bass

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* For most up-to-date schedule, please see 1623studios.org.

