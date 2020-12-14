Monday, Dec. 14
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#381 Sandra Williams
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, dec. 15
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Sarah Milton
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life — Ep. 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, dec. 16
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - #219
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#381 Sandra Williams
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, dec. 17
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Sarah Milton
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life — Ep. 7-12
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/ Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
friday, dec. 18
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 1
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Sarah Milton
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, dec. 19
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
5:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Sarah Milton
7 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
7:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
8 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
9 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
10 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
7:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
8:30 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.: Local Life — Ep. 1-6
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Gloucester City Council
1 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, dec. 20
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here — Beauport Hotel/Holiday Special
2 a.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
2:30 a.m.: Smart Boating
3 a.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 a.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
5 a.m.: The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
9:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #381 — Sandra Williams
10:30 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.: Global 3000
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: On the Waterfront — Ep. 2
1:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep. 1)
2:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep. 7
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #219
4 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.: Writer’s Block #381— Sandra Williams
5 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Sarah Milton
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.: Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep. 1
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour— “From a Laboratory ‘C-’ to Stockholm” with William G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep. 5
9 p.m.: The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session
Noon: Manchester Selectmen
1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee
10:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council
Channel 67s
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.: Good News
Noon: Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for updates.