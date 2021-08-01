Monday, AUG. 2
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #384 Kate McCann
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, AUG. 3
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #384 Kate McCann
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
WEDNEsday, AUG. 4
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #232
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block — #384 Kate McCann
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #232
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
thursday, AUG. 5
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
FRIday, AUG. 6
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SATURday, AUG. 7
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #232
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep 1-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #232
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SUNday, AUG. 8
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Jane Deering
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann
10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
