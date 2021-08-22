Monday, Aug. 23
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 4-7
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 11-15
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. Mandë Holford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep. 13
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
Noon:Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
TUESday, AUG. 24
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep. 13
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. Mandë Holford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging: Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
WEDNESday, AUG. 25
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life, Eps. 1-6
7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #168
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
11 a.m.: The Local Life — Eps. 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #168
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life, Eps. 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
7 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
THURSday, AUG. 26
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep. 13
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. Mandë Holford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: — Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
FRIday, AUG. 27
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #386 Sharon Chace
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. Mandë Holford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space REp.ort — Ep. 13
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SATURday, AUG. 28
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 7-12
7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #168
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
11 a.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #168
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Gloucester Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
SUNday, AUG. 29
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 4-7
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space REp.ort — Ep. 13
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. Mandë Holford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 11-15
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Traci Thayne Corbett
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #386 — Sharon Chace
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — The Oldest Houses in Gloucester by Pru Fish
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE: Annisquam Village Hall (8/13/21)
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
7 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum — Community Portraits Project
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Exercise Show
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for up-to-date listings