Monday, Aug. 24

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News - No. 428

9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News No. 428

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Eckankar

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, aug. 25

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Derby Street Variety

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

wednesday, aug. 26

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 m.m: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

6 p.m.: Fish Tales- I A.m.: More

7 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

9 p.m.: High School Social Media Stars Panel

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, aug. 27

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

11 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: Derby Street Variety

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

friday, aug. 28

Channel 12

12 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

8 A.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: Climate + the Arts

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

8 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Weekly Check In

3 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Learning the Bible

1:30 p.m.: Eckankar

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

saturday, aug. 29

Channel 12

12 a.m.: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

2 a.m.: The Kindness Project

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

9 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

1:30 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: The Kindness Project

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

3 p.m.: Rockport School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen

10:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: New Englanders

1:30 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

sunday, aug. 30

Channel 12

Midnight: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

12:30 a.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Everything We Do Matters

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: The Kindness Project

7:30 a.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10:30 a.m.: GHS Class of 2020 Graduation Celebration

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon : Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: On the Waterfront —Ep 1 (Clams)

3 p.m.: The Kindness Project

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block - No. 373 Marc Levy

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack - No. 170 - Crazy Moon (Part 3)

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves - James McLeod

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Everything We Do Matters

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist - Ron Straka

10 p.m.: Happy.Healthy.Humanity

10:30 p.m.: 6th Congressional District Democratic Debate

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gov Baker COVID-19 Update

11 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Session

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen

3 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council

10:30 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

11 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

1:30 p.m.: New Englanders

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you