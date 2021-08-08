Monday, Aug. 9

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep.5

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps.11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep.5)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Ep. 16

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Eps.3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer with Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Ep.12

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

TUESday, AUG. 10

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps.11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Eps.3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep.5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep. 16

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep.12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer with Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps.11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep.5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

WEDNESday, AUG. 11

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life — Eps.1-6

7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #235

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep.5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

11 a.m.: The Local Life, Eps.7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep. 16

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #235

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life, Eps.1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep.5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

12 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

THURSday, AUG. 12

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps.11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps.3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep.5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep.16

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep.12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer with Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep.11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep.5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

FRIday, AUG. 13

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Ep.3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

8 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Season 2, Ep.5

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps.11-15

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep.5)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep. 16

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light, Eps.3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer with Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep.12

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

12 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SATURday, AUG. 14

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life, Eps.7-12

7 a.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #235

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep.5)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan

11 a.m.: The Local Life, Ep.1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep. 16

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #235

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life, Eps.7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep.5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

SUNday, AUG. 15

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps.11-15

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps.3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS – Piano/Flamenco/Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep.5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods, Ep. 16

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep.12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer with Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps.11-15

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marty Morgan

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #385 — David Tory

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep.5)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Gentile Yoga With Janet Green Garrison

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the latest listing.

