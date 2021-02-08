Monday, Feb. 8
Channel 12
12:30 a.m. — Now We’re Here — Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2 a.m. — Get Outside with Greenbelt — Ep 1
2:30 a.m. — Smart Boating
3 a.m. — The GMGI Science Hour — Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
4 a.m. — Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports — Ep 7
5 a.m. — The Kindness Project
5:30 a.m. — Marjohn’s Musings
6 a.m. — Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Nicki Talks
7 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
9:30 a.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 a.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
10:30 a.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 a.m.— Global 3000
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 p.m.— Democracy Now!
1 p.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 1
1:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
4 p.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
7 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
8 p.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
9 p.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 p.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 p.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Gloucester City Council
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 p.m.— Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.— Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.— Good News
12 p.m.— Eckankar
2 p.m.— New Englanders
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.— House of Yahweh
tuesday, feb. 9
Channel 12
12:30 a.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2 a.m.— Nicki Talks
2:30 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 a.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
5:30 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7 a.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 a.m.— Smart Boating
8 a.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
9 a.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
10 a.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10:30 a.m.— Scoop Manchester
11 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 p.m.— Democracy Now!
1 p.m.— Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3:00 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 p.m.— Nicki Talks
4:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 p.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 p.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
8:30 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Local Life —Ep 1-6
10:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 p.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 a.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 a.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Manchester Selectmen
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Gloucester School Committee
10:30 p.m.— Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 a.m.— Judah’s Roar
11 a.m.— Good News
12 p.m.— Derby Street Variety
2 p.m.— Let’s Visit Show
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
wednesday, feb. 10
Channel 12
12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating
3 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
5 A.m.— The Kindness Project
5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks
7 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 A.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 2
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating
7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
9 P.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen
7P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Rockport School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar
11A.m.— Good News
12 P.m.— New Englanders
2 P.m.— Learning the Bible
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh
thursday, feb. 11
Channel 12
12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2 A.m.— Nicki Talks
2:30 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 A.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
5:30 A.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6A.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 A.m.— Smart Boating
8 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
9A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
10 A.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10:30 A.m.— Scoop Manchester
11 A.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 P.m.— Nicki Talks
4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
8:30 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 7-12
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar
11A.m.— Good News
1 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show
2: P.m.— Derby Street Variety
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7:P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
friday, feb. 12
Channel 12
12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating
3 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
5 A.m.— The Kindness Project
5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks
7A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 A.m.— Global 3000
11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 1
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating
7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
9 P.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 A.m.— Judah’s Roar
11 A.m.— Good News
12 P.m.— Learning the Bible
2 P.m.— Eckankar
4P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh
saturday, feb. 13
Channel 12
12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2 A.m.— Nicki Talks
2:30 A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 A.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
5:30 A.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 A.m.— Smart Boating
8 A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
9 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
10A.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10:30 A.m.— Scoop Manchester
11 A.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3:00 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 P.m.— Nicki Talks
4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
8:30 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 1-6
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
1P.m.— Rockport School Committee
7P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9A.m.— Judah’s Roar
11A.m.— Good News
12P.m.— New Englanders
2 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, feb. 14
Channel 12
12:30 A.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
2 A.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 A.m.— Smart Boating
3A.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
4 A.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
5 A.m.— The Kindness Project
5:30 A.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
6 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 A.m.— Nicki Talks
7A.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 A.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8A.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9A.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
9:30 A.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 A.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
10:30 A.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11A.m.— Global 3000
11:30 A.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 2
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Good Harbor Beach (Ep 6)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 9
3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #230
4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#385 David Tory
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marty Morgan
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating
7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —Sea Urchins and the Secret to a Long and Healthy Life w/ Dr. Andrea Bodnar
8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 7
9 P.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop
Channel 20
9 A.m.— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11A.m.— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen
1 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Rockport School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9A.m.— Judah’s Roar
11A.m.— Good News
12 P.m.— Let’s Visit Show
2 P.m.— New Englanders
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh
*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*