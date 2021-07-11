Monday, July 12
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Ep. 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
8 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 3
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Ep. 10-14
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marilyn Swift
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12
10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Education
8 p.m.: Rockport Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
tuesday, July 13
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marilyn Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Education
8 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.: Gloucester Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
wednesday, July 14
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 1-6
7 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marilyn Swift
11 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack 229
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 1-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 3
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
8 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Rockport Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
THURsday, July 15
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light — Ep. 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marilyn Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Gloucester Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Gloucester Government
8 p.m.: Rockport Education
10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
friday, July 16
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 3-6
7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
8 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango
9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 3
11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
4 p.m.: Writer’s Block — #383 Robert Ellis
4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Marilyn Swift
5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 3-6
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12
10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here —J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Rockport Education
Noon: Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
8 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.: Gloucester Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
saturday, July 17
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12
7 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango
8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229
8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marilyn Swift
11 a.m.: The Local Life, Ep. 1-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #229
5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist
6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.: The Local Life —Ep. 7-12
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 3
8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Noon: Rockport Education
1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
8 p.m.: Gloucester Education
10 p.m.: Rockport Government
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
sunday, July 18
Channel 12
6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Ep. 10-14
7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women
10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 3-6
11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today
Noon: Democracy Now!
1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano /Flamenco / Tango
2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 3
2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Halibut Point (Ep. 14)
3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12
4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford
5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Marilyn Swift
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #383 — Robert Ellis
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 5)
9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Digital Photography Basics with Skip Montello
10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet
11 p.m.: Now We’re Here — J.T. Farnham’s in Essex
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Noon: Gloucester Education
1 p.m.: Rockport Government
8 p.m.: Gloucester Government
10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class
Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019
2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
3 p.m.: Good News
4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.: House of Yahweh
