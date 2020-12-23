thursday, dec. 24
Channel 12
12:30 AM— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
2 AM— Nicki Talks
2:30 AM— Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 AM— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 AM— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 AM— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 AM— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #220
5:30 AM— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 AM— Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
7 AM— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 AM— Smart Boating
8 AM— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
9 AM— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
10 AM— Democratic Dialogue
10:30 AM— Scoop Manchester
11 AM— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
11:30 AM— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep 1)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
3 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 P.m.— Taking Care ofYou with Mrs. Magoo
4 P.m.— Nicki Talks
4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
8:30 P.m.— Local Music Scene with Allen Estes
9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 7-12
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 AM— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 AM— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen
Channel 67
9 AM— Judah’s Roar
11 AM— Good News
12 P.m.— Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
friday, dec. 25
Channel 12
12:30 AM— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
2 AM— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 AM— Smart Boating
3 AM— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 AM— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
5 AM— The Kindness Project
5:30 AM— Marjohn’s Musings
6 AM— Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM— Nicki Talks
7 AM— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 AM— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 AM— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 AM— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
9:30 AM— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 AM— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
10:30 AM— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 AM— Global 3000
11:30 AM— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 1
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep 1)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #220
4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating
7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
9 P.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 AM— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 AM— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 AM— Judah’s Roar
11 AM— Good News
12 P.m.— Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh
saturday, dec. 26
Channel 12
12:30 AM— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
2 AM— Nicki Talks
2:30 AM— Living Wisely~Aging Well
3 AM— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
3:30 AM— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
4:30 AM— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
5 AM— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #220
5:30 AM— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 AM— Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
7 AM— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
7:30 AM— Smart Boating
8 AM— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
9 AM— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
10 AM— Democratic Dialogue
10:30 AM— Scoop Manchester
11 AM— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
11:30 AM— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep 1)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
3 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
3:30 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
4 P.m.— Nicki Talks
4:30 P.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
5 P.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
7 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
7:30 P.m.— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
8 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
8:30 P.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9 P.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 P.m.— Local Life —Ep 1-6
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 AM— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 AM— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
1 P.m.— Rockport School Committee
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Rockport Selectmen
Channel 67
9 AM— Judah’s Roar
11 AM— Good News
12 P.m.— Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
sunday, dec. 27
Channel 12
12:30 AM— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
2 AM— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
2:30 AM— Smart Boating
3 AM— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
4 AM— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
5 AM— The Kindness Project
5:30 AM— Marjohn’s Musings
6 AM— Cape Ann Today
6:30 AM— Nicki Talks
7 AM— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7:30 AM— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
8 AM— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
9 AM— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
9:30 AM— Meet the Artist - Ron Straka
10 AM— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
10:30 AM— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
11 AM— Global 3000
11:30 AM— Cape Ann Today
12 P.m.— Democracy Now!
1 P.m.— On the Waterfront —Ep 2
1:30 P.m.— Walk in the Woods —Babson Trails (Ep 1)
2:30 P.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining —Ep 8
3 P.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 P.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack - #220
4 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
4:30 P.m.— Writer’s Block —#382 WilliAM— Waller & Susan Waller
5 P.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves —Beth WilliAM—s
5:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
6 P.m.— Get Outside with Greenbelt —Ep 1
6:30 P.m.— Smart Boating
7 P.m.— The GMGI Science Hour —From a Laboratory “C-”to Stockholm w/ WilliAM— G. Kaelin Jr., M.D.
8 P.m.— Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Reports —Ep 5
9 P.m.— The Kindness Project
9:30 P.m.— Democratic Dialogue
10 P.m.— Scoop Manchester
10:30 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
11 P.m.— Now We’re Here —Beauport Hotel / Holiday Special
Channel 20
9 AM— Gov Baker COVID-19 Update
11 AM— MA House of Representatives Session
12 P.m.— Manchester Selectmen
1 P.m.— Gloucester School Committee
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 P.m.— Rockport School Committee
10:30 P.m.— Gloucester City Council
Channel 67
9 AM— Judah’s Roar
11 AM— Good News
12 P.m.— Jazzy Bill’s Remix 2020 Christmas Specials
4 P.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 P.m.— Saint John’s Episcopal Service
7 P.m.— Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 P.m.— House of Yahweh
*schedule is subject to change, please go to 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date schedule*