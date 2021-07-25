Monday, July 26

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 5

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Eps. 10-14

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light —Eps. 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12

10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Education

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

tuesday, July 27

Channel 12

6 a.m. —Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Eps. 10-14

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Eps. 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report —Ep. 12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour —Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep. 10-14

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves —Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Rockport Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

wednesday, July 28

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life —Eps. 1-6

7 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #231

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

11 a.m.: The Local Life —Eps. 7-12

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #231

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life — Ep. 1-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Rockport Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Gloucester Government

7 p.m.: Rockport Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

thursday, July 29

Channel 12

6 a.m. —Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 10-14

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep. 12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps. 10-14

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times —Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales —Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

friday, July 30

Channel 12

6 a.m. —Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Color of Light, Eps. 3-6

7 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

8 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

9 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining, Season 2, Ep. 5

11 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 10-14

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

1:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester

2 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

4 p.m.: Writer’s Block#384 — Kate McCann

4:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

5 p.m.: Walk in the Woods — Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.: The Color of Light Ep. 3-6

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

8 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report — Ep. 12

10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Noon: Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.: Gloucester Education

10 p.m.: Gloucester Government

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

saturday, July 31

Channel 12

6 a.m. —Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: The Local Life, Eps. 7-12

7 a.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

8 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #231

8:30 a.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times: Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

9:30 a.m.: Gloucester Writers Center — Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

10 a.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

10:30 a.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

11 a.m.: The Local Life, Eps. 1-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series — How Copley Painted Women

2 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3 p.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack #231

5:30 p.m.: Meet the Artist

6 p.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.: The Local Life, Eps. 7-12

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Season 2, Ep. 5

8 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco/Tango

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE —Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Gloucester Education

Noon: Gloucester Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

sunday, AUG. 1

Channel 12

6 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann, Eps. 10-14

7 a.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

8 a.m.: Saint John’s Ep.iscopal Service

9 a.m.: Cape Ann Museum Lecture Series —How Copley Painted Women

10 a.m.: Scoop Manchester

10:30 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

11 a.m.: The Color of Light —Ep. 3-6

11:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Today

Noon: Democracy Now!

1 p.m.: DUOS –Piano/Flamenco /Tango

2 p.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining —Season 2, Ep. 5

2:30 p.m.: Walk in the Woods —Stacy Boulevard (Ep. 15)

3:30 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth and Space Report, Ep. 12

4:30 p.m.: The GMGI Science Hour — Venom Attacks Cancer w/ Dr. MandëHolford

5:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Timeline: Cape Ann — Eps. 10-14

7 p.m.: Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann ARTWaves — Josh Falk & Dana Woulfe

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block #384 — Kate McCann

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Writers Center —Write Way Up (Ep. 6)

9 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

10 p.m.: Fish Tales — Are We There Yet

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Beauport Hotel (7/23/21)

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Noon: Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.: Rockport Government

7 p.m.: Gloucester Government

10 p.m.: Gloucester Education

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1 p.m.: Unleash The Power of Age - Spring and Summer Smash Up 2019

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Good News

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.: Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

* Schedule is subject to change; please visit 1623studios.org for the most up-to-date listings.

